ETSY's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Etsy, Inc. (ETSY - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of 64 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.61%. The bottom-line figure reflects a year-over-year increase of 10.3%.
Revenues advanced 7% year over year to $636.3 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.04%.
Top-line growth was driven by accelerating services revenues.
Strong momentum across active sellers and reactivated buyers remained positive.
Top Line in Detail
Marketplace revenues were $460.92 million (72.4% of the total revenues), up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level, driven by the solid momentum across buyers. ETSY acquired 6.1 million new buyers, which was a major positive. The total number of active buyers on Etsy’s marketplace stood at 91.6 million, which increased 4% year over year.
Services revenues were $175.38 million (27.6% of the total revenues), up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Etsy ads acted as a key driver of revenue growth.
Quarterly Specifics
Etsy’s active buyer base increased 3.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to 97.34 million, which came ahead of the consensus mark of 96.6 million.
The active seller base stood at 8.8 million, up 19% year over year. The figure topped the consensus mark of 8.37 million. Increased investments to provide tools and insights for sustainable pricing strategies for sellers had a positive effect on seller base growth.
ETSY witnessed solid momentum in buyer reactivation. Reactivated buyers were 6 million, up 19% year over year.
Gross merchandise sales (GMS) of $3.04 billion were up 1.2% on a reported basis and largely flat on a currency-neutral basis from the prior-year quarter. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion.
The Etsy marketplace’s GMS was $2.7 billion, up 1% and down 0.3% on a reported basis and a currency-neutral basis, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
GMS Ex-U.S. domestic for the Etsy marketplace rose 7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure on a currency-neutral basis and accounted for 47% of the total GMS.
Operating Details
In third-quarter 2023, the gross margin was 70.3%, which contracted 40 basis points year over year.
Total operating expenses were $358.92 million, down 73.9% from the prior-year quarter. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted to 56.4% from 231.3% in the year-ago quarter.
Consequently, ETSY reported an operating loss of $0.89 million compared with an operating income of $954.78 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flows
As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $741.96 million, which decreased from $841.51 million as of Jun 30, 2023.
Short-term investments were $234.93 million, down from $235.3 million in the previous quarter.
Long-term debt stood at $2.28 billion at the end of the third quarter, which remained flat compared with the figure at the end of the prior quarter.
In third-quarter 2023, the company generated $218.51 million in cash from operations, up from $136.27 million in the previous quarter.
Guidance
For fourth-quarter 2023, Etsy anticipates the take rate to be approximately 20.8%, down slightly on a sequential basis due to normal seasonality. This can be used to estimate revenue range for the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $846.86 million.
GMS is expected to decline in the low-single-digit range on a year-over-year basis. However, if trends worsen, that could become a mid-single-digit decline, and if trends improve, GMS could be flat or even up slightly year over year.
The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 26% and 27%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Etsy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Ballard Power System (BLDP - Free Report) , NetEase (NTES - Free Report) and Upstart (UPST - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While BLDP and NTES carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), UPST carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Ballard Power System shares have declined 31.1% year to date. BLDP is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7.
NetEase shares have gained 49.2% year to date. NTES is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16.
Upstart shares have returned 86% year to date. UPST is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7.