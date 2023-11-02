We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q3 Potential of eBay (EBAY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that eBay (EBAY - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.5 billion, increasing 5% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some eBay metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- International' at $1.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- US' of $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Total transaction take rate' will reach 14.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.8%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross merchandise volume (GMV)' reaching $17.84 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.72 billion in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross merchandise volume - International' will reach $9.21 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.02 billion.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross merchandise volume - US' should come in at $8.57 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.70 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Active Buyers' will reach 131.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 135 million.
Shares of eBay have demonstrated returns of -9.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EBAY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.