Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Zoetis (ZTS) Q3 Earnings
For the quarter ended September 2023, Zoetis (ZTS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.15 billion, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion, representing a surprise of -0.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Geographic Revenues- U.S. $1.17 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock: $266 million versus $263.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.
- Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal: $506 million compared to the $520.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- International Revenue: $956.20 million versus $975.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
- Revenues- Companion Animal: $1.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
- Revenues- Livestock: $716 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $699.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
- Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health: $21 million compared to the $23.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Livestock - Swine: $129 million versus $128.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Revenues- Livestock - Poultry: $127 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $123.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.
- Revenues- Livestock - Sheep and other: $29 million versus $31.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.
- Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses: $60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
- Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
Shares of Zoetis have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.