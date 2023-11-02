Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Agilon (AGL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Agilon Health (AGL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.22 billion, up 75% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05, the EPS surprise was -20.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agilon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Medicare Advantage membership: 388,900 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 409,958.
  • Medicare Advantage Members: 384,100 versus 413,150 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Medical services: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +74.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other operating: $3.53 million versus $1.55 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +281.8% change.
Shares of Agilon have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

