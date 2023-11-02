Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ventas (VTR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ventas (VTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +1.35%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ventas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $754.42 million compared to the $736.06 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Income from loans and investments: $1.21 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -90.5%.
  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $2.75 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +463.2%.
  • Rental income- Triple-net leased: $159.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $155.42 million.
Shares of Ventas have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

