Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2023, Paramount Global-B (PARA - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.13 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.14 billion, representing a surprise of -0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +275.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Paramount Global-B performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Global Paramount Subscribers: 63 million compared to the 62.7 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38% year over year.
- Revenues- Filmed Entertainment: $891 million versus $827.22 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.
- Revenues- TV Media: $4.57 billion versus $4.71 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.
- Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other: $860 million versus $987.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.8% change.
- Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription: $2 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
- Revenues- TV Media- Advertising: $1.70 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change.
- Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising: $430 million compared to the $443.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical: $377 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $303.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +63.2%.
- Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription: $1.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +45.8%.
- Revenues- Advertising: $2.14 billion compared to the $2.25 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other: $509 million compared to the $483.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.
Shares of Paramount Global-B have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.