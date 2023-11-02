Back to top

Booking Holdings (BKNG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.34 billion, up 21.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $72.32, compared to $53.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.23 billion, representing a surprise of +1.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $67.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Booking Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross bookings -Total: $39.81 billion compared to the $38.08 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross bookings -Agency: $17.54 billion compared to the $17.97 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross bookings - Merchant: $22.27 billion versus $20.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Airline tickets sold: 9 million versus 10.01 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Hotel room-nights sold: 276 million versus 268.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Rental car days sold: 20 million versus 19.53 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Agency: $3.14 billion versus $3.37 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Advertising and Other Revenues: $261 million compared to the $262.94 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Merchant: $3.95 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.9%.
Shares of Booking Holdings have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

