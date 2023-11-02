Back to top

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT - Free Report) reported $286.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $1.65 for the same period compares to $1.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $285.13 million, representing a surprise of +0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Federal Realty Investment Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $286.32 million versus $285.22 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Revenue- Mortgage interest income: $0.28 million compared to the $0.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rental income- Other: $14.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.27 million.
  • Revenue- Rental income- Percentage rents: $4.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.35 million.
  • Revenue- Rental income- Cost reimbursement: $53.64 million versus $53.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.67 compared to the $0.68 average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Federal Realty Investment Trust here>>>

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

