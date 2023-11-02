Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q3 Earnings

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD - Free Report) reported $5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.9%. EPS of $5.83 for the same period compares to $7.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.53, the EPS surprise was +5.42%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pioneer Natural Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Sales Volumes - Total: 721,479 BOE/D versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 716,141.4 BOE/D.
  • Average Daily Volumes - NGLs: 182,219 BBL/D versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 181,833 BBL/D.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Oil: 377,304 BBL/D versus 373,479.8 BBL/D estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Gas: 971,736 Mcf/D versus 967,899.2 Mcf/D estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Average reported prices per bbl - Oil: $81.33 compared to the $81.78 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Average reported prices per bbl - NGLs: $24.79 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $26.56.
  • Average reported prices per Mcf - Gas: $2.48 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.39.
  • Oil and gas: $3.46 billion compared to the $3.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.1% year over year.
  • Sales of purchased oil and gas: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.88 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pioneer Natural Resources here>>>

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

