Ultragenyx (RARE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ultragenyx (RARE - Free Report) reported $98.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. EPS of -$2.23 for the same period compares to -$2.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $99.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.08, the EPS surprise was -7.21%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ultragenyx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales- Mepsevii: $5.63 million compared to the $7.35 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Dojolvi: $16.55 million compared to the $17.47 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Crysvita: $19.20 million compared to the $21.62 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Evkeeza: $0.96 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.19 million.
  • Revenues- Product sales: $42.35 million compared to the $48.57 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Non-cash collaboration royalty revenue: $20.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +282.3%.
Shares of Ultragenyx have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

