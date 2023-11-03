We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carvana (CVNA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) reported $2.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.1%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to -$2.67 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion, representing a surprise of +0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +127.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.85.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Retail vehicle unit sales: 80,987 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 77,522.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Total: $5,952 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5,267.71.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle: $2,692 versus $2,327.28 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale: $618 versus $575.45 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Wholesale vehicle unit sales: 40,886 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 43,856.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Other: $2,642 versus $2,367.52 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average Selling Price - Retail vehicles: $24,066 versus $24,101.37 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average Selling Price - Wholesale vehicles: $9,612 compared to the $11,865.08 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net: $1.95 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion.
- Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues: $214 million compared to the $191.43 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
- Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues: $610 million versus $701.27 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.
- Gross Profit- Retail vehicle: $218 million versus $178.76 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Carvana have returned -30.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.