Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Kratos (KTOS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Kratos (KTOS - Free Report) reported $274.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.1%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $251.91 million, representing a surprise of +9.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kratos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions: $217.90 million versus $199.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22% change.
  • Revenues- Unmanned Systems: $56.70 million compared to the $53.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales: $168.10 million compared to the $154.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Service revenues: $106.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $97.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.
  • Operating Income- Kratos Government Solutions: $15.90 million versus $11.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Unmanned Systems: $2.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.67 million.
Shares of Kratos have returned +16.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

