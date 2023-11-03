Back to top

BILL Holdings (BILL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) reported $304.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.7%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $297.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +8.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BILL Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume: $70 billion compared to the $68.56 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Transactions Processed: 25,000 thousand compared to the 25,658.93 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total subscription and transaction fees: $265.14 million versus $260.10 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers: $39.84 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $37.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +160.2%.
Shares of BILL Holdings have returned -15.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

