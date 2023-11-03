Back to top

Southwestern Energy (SWN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Southwestern Energy (SWN - Free Report) reported $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 68.2%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Southwestern Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average gas price per Mcf (including derivatives): $2.13 compared to the $1.78 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Production - Total: 425 Bcfe compared to the 429.9 Bcfe average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average oil price per Bbl (including derivatives): $56.60 compared to the $55.60 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total Production NGL: 8,228 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,412.83 MBBL.
  • Average oil price per Bbl (excluding derivatives): $71.09 compared to the $67.68 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average realized gas price per Mcf (excluding derivative): $1.66 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.77.
  • Average NGL price per Bbl (including derivatives): $21.41 versus $21.37 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Gas production: 368 Bcf versus the five-analyst average estimate of 371.54 Bcf.
  • Revenues- Gas sales: $627 million versus $769.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -78.3% change.
  • Revenues- Gas marketing: $553 million compared to the $515.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -57.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Oil sales: $94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $87.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
  • Revenues- NGL sales: $169 million versus $185.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Southwestern Energy have returned +18.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

