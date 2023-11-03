Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Boot Barn (BOOT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $374.46 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $378.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was +3.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boot Barn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same Store Sales: -4.8% compared to the -3.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average store square footage, end of period: 10,855 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,842.
  • Stores Opened/Acquired: 10 compared to the 12 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Stores operating at end of period: 371 versus 373 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Boot Barn here>>>

Shares of Boot Barn have returned -12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise