Compared to Estimates, Playa Hotels (PLYA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA - Free Report) reported $213.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.91 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Playa Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Package: $182.43 million versus $172.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Revenue- Management fees: $1.37 million versus $2.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +74.2% change.
  • Revenue- Non-package: $24.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.4%.
  • Net earning (loss) per share - diluted: -$0.07 versus -$0.06 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Playa Hotels have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

