Atlassian (TEAM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Atlassian (TEAM - Free Report) reported $977.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $959.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +22.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Atlassian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $47.20 million versus $45.76 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $851.98 million versus $839.52 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.9% change.
  • Revenues- Maintenance: $78.60 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $74.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.8%.
  • Revenues- Cloud: $604.65 million versus $596.94 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Marketplace and services: $51.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.09 million.
  • Revenues- Server: $78.75 million compared to the $76.99 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Data Center: $242.94 million compared to the $237.65 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Atlassian have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

