Sprout Social (SPT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sprout Social (SPT - Free Report) reported $85.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 31%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $84.14 million, representing a surprise of +1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +80.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sprout Social performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total ARR: $359.50 million compared to the $348.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of customers: 32,383 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 32,765.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $0.73 million compared to the $0.61 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $84.80 million versus $83.53 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Sprout Social have returned -11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

