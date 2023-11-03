Back to top

Beacon Roofing (BECN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN - Free Report) reported $2.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $2.85 for the same period compares to $2.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beacon Roofing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Non-residential roofing products: -7.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -5.9%.
  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Residential roofing products: 13.6% versus 11.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Residential roofing products: $1.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%.
  • Net sales- Complementary building products: $536.30 million versus $543.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
  • Net sales- Non-residential roofing products: $675.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $715.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
Shares of Beacon Roofing have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

