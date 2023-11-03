Back to top

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Alignment Healthcare (ALHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $456.71 million, up 26.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.19, compared to -$0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alignment Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Medical Benefit Ratio: 86.7% compared to the 87.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Health Plan Membership - Ending: 115,600 versus 113,764 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Earned premiums: $450.24 million versus $440.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $6.47 million compared to the $4.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1649.7% year over year.
Shares of Alignment Healthcare have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

