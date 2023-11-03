Back to top

Upland Software (UPLD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $74.12 million, down 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.18 million, representing a surprise of +1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upland Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total product revenue- Subscription and support: $69.96 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $68.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
  • Revenue- Total product revenue- Perpetual license: $1.49 million compared to the $1.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total product revenue: $71.46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70 million.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $2.67 million versus $3.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
Shares of Upland Software have returned -24.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

