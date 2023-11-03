Back to top

DMC Global (BOOM) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, DMC Global (BOOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $172.15 million, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was -7.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DMC Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- DynaEnergetics: $73 million versus $76.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +243.7% change.
  • Net Sales- NobelClad: $27.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.
  • Net Sales- Arcadia: $71.46 million compared to the $75.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.
Shares of DMC Global have returned -15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

