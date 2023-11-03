Back to top

Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Integral Ad Science (IAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $120.33 million, up 18.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.09, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.


