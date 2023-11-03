Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN - Free Report) reported $842.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $4.21 for the same period compares to $3.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.16 million, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cedar Fair, L.P. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Attendance: 12,433 thousand compared to the 11,972.41 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • In-park per capita spending: $61.65 compared to the $64.11 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenues- Admissions: $417.92 million compared to the $421.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other: $142.54 million versus $146.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
  • Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games: $281.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $274.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cedar Fair, L.P. here>>>

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise