10x Genomics (TXG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, 10x Genomics (TXG - Free Report) reported revenue of $153.64 million, up 17.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.51, compared to -$0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $150.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.45, the EPS surprise was -13.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how 10x Genomics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Consumables: $114.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Revenues- Services: $4.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +109.5%.
  • Revenues- Instruments: $34.94 million compared to the $30.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +67.2% year over year.
Shares of 10x Genomics have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

