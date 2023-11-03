Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL - Free Report) reported revenue of $61.49 million, up 66.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.26, compared to -$0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +36.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.92, the EPS surprise was +71.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Castle Biosciences, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Test Reports Delivered - DecisionDx-Melanoma: 8,559 versus 8,745 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Test Reports Delivered - DecisionDx-UM: 399 versus 413 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Test Reports Delivered - DecisionDx-SCC: 2,820 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,600.
Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

