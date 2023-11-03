Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Health Catalyst (HCAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $73.77 million, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was +200.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Health Catalyst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services: $27.80 million compared to the $26.69 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Technology: $45.97 million compared to the $45.98 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Professional Services: $3.21 million compared to the $4.05 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Technology: $31.37 million compared to the $31.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Health Catalyst have returned -27% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

