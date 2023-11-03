Back to top

TPI Composites (TPIC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

TPI Composites (TPIC - Free Report) reported $372.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.8%. EPS of -$1.71 for the same period compares to -$0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $377.81 million, representing a surprise of -1.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -175.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TPI Composites performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Dedicated manufacturing lines: 37 versus 37 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Utilization: 85% compared to the 82.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Manufacturing lines installed: 37 versus 37 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Wind blade sales: $362.23 million versus $360.49 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Field service, inspection and repair services sales: $8.01 million versus $11.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of TPI Composites have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

