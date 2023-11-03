Back to top

AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $853.46 million, down 25% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.97, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $850.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the EPS surprise was +20.12%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMN Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Physician and leadership solutions - Days Filled: 45,981 thousand versus 49,583.5 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Physician and leadership solutions - Revenue per day filled: $2447 thousand versus $2373.5 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions: $159.55 million compared to the $168.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions: $573.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $565.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.8%.
  • Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions: $120.48 million compared to the $116.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.8% year over year.
  • Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions: $82.88 million compared to the $75.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions: $50.66 million compared to the $52.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions: $21.61 million versus $25.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of AMN Healthcare have returned -12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

