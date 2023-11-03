Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH - Free Report) reported $421.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $403.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Homes 4 Rent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Same-Home core revenues: $302.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $305.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
  • Revenues- Tenant charge-backs: $65.84 million versus $61.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Revenues- Core revenues: $355.86 million compared to the $352.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues: $53.56 million compared to the $46.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.20 versus $0.11 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

