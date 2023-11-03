Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Udemy, Inc. (UDMY - Free Report) reported revenue of $184.72 million, up 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +350.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Udemy, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Segment - Total Customers: 15,378 versus 15,441 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Consumer Segment - Monthly average buyers: 1,410 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,356.67 thousand.
  • Enterprise Segment - Annual Recurring Revenue: $443.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $447.44 million.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $75.62 million versus $69.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
  • Revenue- Enterprise: $109.10 million compared to the $108.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.1% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Enterprise: $74.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.83 million.
  • Gross Profit- Consumer: $40.25 million versus $35.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Udemy, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Udemy, Inc. have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

