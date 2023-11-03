Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Mister Car Wash (MCW) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Mister Car Wash (MCW - Free Report) reported revenue of $234.08 million, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $233.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mister Car Wash performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 1.7% versus 1.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Ending location count: 462 versus 462 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • New Stores, Net (acquired & opened): 13 compared to the 10 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Mister Car Wash have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

