Main Street Capital (MAIN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $123.24 million, up 25.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.34 million, representing a surprise of -0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Main Street Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments: $59.33 million compared to the $57.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.2% year over year.
  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Affiliate investments: $15.27 million versus $19.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.2% change.
  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Control investments: $48.65 million versus $47.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.
Shares of Main Street Capital have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

