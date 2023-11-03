We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SM Energy (SM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2023, SM Energy (SM - Free Report) reported revenue of $640.9 million, down 23.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $629.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61, the EPS surprise was +7.45%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how SM Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for SM Energy here>>>
- Average daily production - Total: 153.7 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the five-analyst average estimate of 152.64 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
- Average daily production - Crude oil: 67 millions of barrels of oil versus 66.65 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average daily production - Natural gas: 357.9 millions of cubic feet versus 357.34 millions of cubic feet estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average daily production - NGLs: 27 millions of barrels of oil versus 26.29 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average realized price - Crude oil - Including hedging per bbl: $78.77 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.18.
- Average realized price - Natural gas - Including hedging per mcf: $2.84 versus $2.69 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Production - Crude oil: 6.2 MBBL compared to the 6.15 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts.
- Production - Total: 14.1 MBOE versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.06 MBOE.
- Production - NGLs: 2.5 MBBL versus 2.44 MBBL estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average realized price - Natural gas - before the effect of derivative settlements: $2.48 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.13.
- Average realized price - Crude oil per bbl - before the effect of derivative settlements: $80.95 versus $81.67 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating revenue- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue: $639.70 million versus $584.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.7% change.
Shares of SM Energy have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.