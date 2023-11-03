Back to top

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Hannon Armstrong (HASI - Free Report) reported revenue of $36.76 million, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.32 million, representing a surprise of +17.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hannon Armstrong performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Interest Income: $54.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.3%.
  • Revenue- Rental Income: $6.04 million versus $6.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
  • Revenue- Gain on sale of receivables and investments: $22.41 million versus $21.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +54.6% change.
Shares of Hannon Armstrong have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

