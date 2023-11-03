Back to top

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $242.03 million, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $245.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +1.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Omega Healthcare Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Income from direct financing leases: $0.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $205.91 million compared to the $215.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Miscellaneous income: $1.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +398.8%.
  • Interest income: $30.62 million compared to the $30.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Diluted- Net income (loss): $0.37 compared to the $0.33 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

