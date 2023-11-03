Back to top

Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) reported $5.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.7%. EPS of $5.57 for the same period compares to $5.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +21.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.28, the EPS surprise was +30.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Reinsurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Investment income, net of related expenses/ Net investment income: $922 million compared to the $871.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net premiums: $4.26 billion compared to the $3.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $102 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $92.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -44.6%.
Shares of Reinsurance Group have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

