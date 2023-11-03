For the quarter ended September 2023, Outfront Media (
Shares of Outfront Media have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Outfront Media (OUT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2023, Outfront Media (OUT - Free Report) reported revenue of $454.8 million, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $458.94 million, representing a surprise of -0.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Outfront Media performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Non-GAAP Billboard Revenues- U.S. Media: $344 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $344.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
- Non-GAAP Transit and other Revenues- U.S. Media: $84.70 million versus $88.10 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
- Non-GAAP Total revenues- U.S. Media: $428.70 million compared to the $433.08 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
- Non-GAAP Total revenues- Other: $26.10 million compared to the $25.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
- Non-GAAP Transit and other Revenues- Other: $6.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
- Non-GAAP Billboard Revenues- Other: $19.60 million compared to the $19.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Billboard: $363.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $361.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
- Revenues- Transit and other: $91.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.
- Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.09 compared to the $0.11 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Other- Adjusted OIBDA: $6.30 million compared to the $6.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- U.S.- Adjusted OIBDA: $120.20 million compared to the $126.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Outfront Media have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.