Compared to Estimates, Yelp (YELP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Yelp (YELP - Free Report) reported $345.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.7%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $341.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +125.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Yelp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paying Advertising Locations: 561 thousand versus 574.03 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Paying Advertising Locations - Restaurants, Retail & Other: 326 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 328.5 thousand.
  • Paying Advertising Locations - Services: 235 thousand versus 239 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services: $206.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $201.68 million.
  • Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other: $123.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.62 million.
  • Net revenue- Transactions: $3.15 million versus $3.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.9% change.
  • Net revenue- Other services: $11.95 million versus $11.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
  • Net revenue- Advertising: $330.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $325.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
Shares of Yelp have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

