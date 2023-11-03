Back to top

Victory Capital (VCTR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported $209.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $206.49 million, representing a surprise of +1.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Victory Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Assets Under Management: $153.51 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $155.10 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - Fixed Income: $23.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.28 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity: $14.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.96 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - Solutions: $54 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.35 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity: $11.60 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.77 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity: $28.24 billion compared to the $28.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity: $14.65 billion versus $14.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term: $3.21 billion compared to the $3.19 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments: $3.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.21 billion.
  • Total Net client cash flows: -$1.72 billion versus -$1.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Investment management fees: $163.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $162.06 million.
  • Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees: $45.74 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.78 million.
Shares of Victory Capital have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

