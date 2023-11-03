Baxter (BAX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Baxter International (
BAX Quick Quote BAX - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.71 billion, down 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69 billion, representing a surprise of +0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Baxter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Sales- Acute Therapies- U.S. $66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $59.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%. Sales- Acute Therapies- International: $122 million versus $112.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change. Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S. $195 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Sales- Pharmaceuticals- International: $385 million compared to the $369.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Sales- Advanced Surgery- U.S. $139 million versus $147.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change. Geographic Sales- International: $1.94 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year. Sales- Other- U.S. $12 million versus $24.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -57.1% change. Sales- Acute Therapies: $188 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $172.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%. Sales- Pharmaceuticals: $580 million versus $548.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change. Sales- Front Line Care: $301 million versus $307.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change. Sales- Other: $17 million compared to the $34.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55.3% year over year. Sales- Advanced Surgery: $255 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $260.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%. View all Key Company Metrics for Baxter here>>>
Shares of Baxter have returned -11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
