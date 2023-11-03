Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MDU Resources' (MDU) Q3 Earnings Increase Y/Y, Sales Fall

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share of 29 cents, which increased 61.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 21 cents.

GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 37 cents per share compared with 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

Net sales decreased 0.2% to $1,000.8 million from $1,002.5 million in the comparable period of 2022.

Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline totaled $279.5 million, up 6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Revenues in the non-regulated pipeline, construction services and other segments decreased 2.4% to $721.3 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the third quarter amounted to $916.2 million, down 2.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $941.5 million. This was due to a 3.8% decrease in operation and maintenance expenses.

Operating income totaled $84.6 million, up 38.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $61 million.

Interest expenses were $32.1 million compared with $20.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents for nine months ended Sep 30, 2023, were $32.5 million compared with $74.6 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023, was $174.9 million compared with $284.9 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

For 2023, MDU Resources expects earnings from its regulated energy delivery businesses in the range of $155-$165 million, up from $150-$160 million projected earlier.

Revenues from construction services are expected in the range of $2.80-$3.00 billion, and EBITDA of $210-$230 million, up from $200-$225 million guided previously.

Zacks Rank

MDU Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

