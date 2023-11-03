Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT - Free Report) is an integrated steel and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) is an interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL - Free Report) is a food processor and distributor. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ArcelorMittal (MT) - free report >>

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) - free report >>

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary consumer-staples