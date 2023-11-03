We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PayPal Beats Overall in Q3 Earnings, Outlook Up: ETFs to Tap
One of the largest online payment solutions providers PayPal Holdings (PYPL - Free Report) reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.56% and increased 20.4% year over year. Net revenues of $7.42 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 9% on a FX-neutral (FXN) basis and 8.4% on a spot basis. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.37%.
Total payment volume amounted to $387.701 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 15% on a spot basis and 13% on an FXN basis. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.53%. The stock surged 6.6% on Nov 2, responding to the upbeat earnings results.
Quarter Details
Growing transaction and other value-added services’ revenues drove top-line growth on a year-over-year basis in the reported quarter. Transaction revenues were $6.654 billion (90% of net revenues), up 7% year over year. Other value-added services generated revenues of $764 million (10% of net revenues), up 25% year over year.
U.S. net revenues accounted for 57% of total revenues. The top-line figure increased 7% year over year to $4.257 billion. International revenues increased 10% on a spot basis and 11% on an FXN basis to $3.161 billion.
PayPal witnessed a year-over-year decline of 1% in total active accounts, which came in at 428 million in the quarter under review. The total number of payment transactions was 6.275 billion, up 11% on a year-over-year basis. Payment transactions per active account on a trailing 12-month basis were 56.6 million, which improved 13% year over year.
Raised Guidance
For fourth-quarter 2023, PayPal expects revenues to grow roughly between 6% and 7% on a spot basis and 7% to 8% on an FXN basis. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to grow roughly 10% year over year to $1.36 per share. For 2023, PayPal raised its guidance for non-GAAP earnings to $4.98 from $4.95, suggesting growth of roughly 21% over 2022.
More Upside in the Share Price Awaiting?
Based on short-term price targets offered by 29 analysts, the average price target for PayPal comes to $83.63. The forecasts range from a low of $60.00 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 61.89% from the last closing price of $51.66.
ETFs in Focus
Against this backdrop, one should keep a close tab on PayPal-heavy ETFs like Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF - Free Report) , ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments Fund (IPAY - Free Report) , Global X FinTech ETF (FINX - Free Report) and Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE - Free Report) for some modest gains. PayPal has weights in the range of 6.6% to 3.8% in the above-mentioned ETFs, respectively.