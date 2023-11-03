Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR - Free Report) reported $342.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.7%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.98 million, representing a surprise of +0.38%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Healthcare Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $333.34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $330.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
  • Revenues- Interest income: $4.26 million versus $4.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other operating: $4.66 million versus $4.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): -$0.18 compared to the -$0.13 average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

