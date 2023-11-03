Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AdvanSix (ASIX) Q3 Earnings

AdvanSix (ASIX - Free Report) reported $322.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 32.6%. EPS of -$0.36 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $367.9 million, representing a surprise of -12.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3700.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AdvanSix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Nylon: $86.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $94.64 million.
  • Sales- Ammonium Sulfate: $84.60 million versus $95.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- Chemical Intermediates: $83.46 million versus $110.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- Caprolactam: $68.79 million compared to the $67.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of AdvanSix have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

