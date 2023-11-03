Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sempra (SRE) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sempra (SRE - Free Report) reported $3.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.8%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -13.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +6.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sempra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Sempra Infrastructure: $629 million compared to the $903 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas): $1.31 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion.
  • Revenue- San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E): $1.44 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion.
  • OI- SoCalGas: $79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $95.76 million.
  • OI- SDG&E: $378 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $453 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sempra here>>>

Shares of Sempra have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sempra Energy (SRE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise