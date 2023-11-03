Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Expedia (EXPE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.93 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.41, compared to $4.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87 billion, representing a surprise of +1.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross bookings - Total: $25.69 billion versus $25.98 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Gross bookings - Merchant: $14.76 billion compared to the $14.58 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Gross bookings - Agency: $10.93 billion compared to the $11.41 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenue- Non-U.S. (International): $1.49 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.1%.
  • Revenue- U.S. (Domestic): $2.44 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- B2C: $2.82 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Revenue- B2B: $995 million versus $903.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.3% change.
  • Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago): $3.76 billion versus $3.74 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
  • Revenue- Agency: $918 million compared to the $981.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Lodging: $3.23 billion compared to the $3.16 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue by Service Type- Air: $100 million versus $106.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Merchant: $2.74 billion versus $2.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Expedia here>>>

Shares of Expedia have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise