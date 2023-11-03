Back to top

AMC Networks (AMCX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, AMC Networks (AMCX - Free Report) reported revenue of $636.95 million, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.85, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $654.08 million, representing a surprise of -2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AMC Networks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Domestic Operations: $541.20 million compared to the $563.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$1.84 million compared to the -$3.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -61.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- International and Other: $97.60 million versus $94.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations: $185.01 million compared to the $165.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Inter-segment eliminations: -$20.81 million versus -$27.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other: $13.07 million versus $11.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of AMC Networks have returned +18% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

