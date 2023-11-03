We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, U.S. Cellular (USM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2023, United States Cellular (USM - Free Report) reported revenue of $963 million, down 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $975.71 million, representing a surprise of -1.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +333.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how U.S. Cellular performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Churn rate - Postpaid: 1.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.3%.
- Net additions (losses) - Retail Connections - Postpaid: -35,000 thousand versus -23,584.6 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Churn Rate - Prepaid: 3.7% versus 4.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
- ARPU - Postpaid: $51.11 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $50.31.
- Retail Connections Total at end of period - Prepaid: 462 thousand versus 458.31 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
- Gross additions - Retail Connections - Postpaid: 128,000 thousand versus 134,124.8 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
- Retail Connections Total at end of period - Postpaid: 4,159 thousand versus 4,169.13 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating Revenues- Equipment sales: $201 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $220.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.4%.
- Operating Revenues- Service: $762 million compared to the $755.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
Shares of U.S. Cellular have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.